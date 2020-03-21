Home | World | Africa | BREAKING: Two new coronavirus cases confirmed in Harare
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has announced that the City of Harare has confirmed two new coronavirus infections which were discovered on Tuesday.

In a twee Chamisa said, "I have just been informed by City authorities that we have two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Harare this morning. Please take preventive measures and exercise extreme caution wherever you are. We must together ACT to stop the virus from spreading. Remember to always wash your hands."

 On Friday Zimbabwe announced that a white citizen form Victoria Falls who had travelled to Europe contracted the disease and was currently undergoing self-quarantining as required by law.

Meanwhile the government has urged political leaders to refrain from issuing statements related to the virus and and allow mandate authorities to speak.

Information Ministry Permanent Secretary Ndabaningi Mangwana said, "In times like this, let every community leader, every institution leader and even political leaders exercise self-restraint in making #Covid19 announcements so the Nation can be given accurate information by the Ministry of Health. Let's play our appreciable role by taking these measures."

Dear Residents
Council urges you all to be cautious with your health bearing in mind that two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Wilkins Hospital.
Measures to raise additional funding to fight the disease are being put in place. pic.twitter.com/LysMC46jdn

— City of Harare (@cohsunshinecity) March 21, 2020

