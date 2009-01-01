Mnangagwa has failed public hospitals
- 4 hours 4 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Public healthcare is now in the intensive care unit due to the serious shortage of basic medical services and medicine.
Due to lack of government funding and support, Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, a major referral centre, recently suspended surgeries and is dealing with emergencies only.
This shows how the government of the day has misplaced priorities.
The situation at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital is a reflection of the dire state of the healthcare system in the country. Other critical sectors are going through similar lean periods as the government has abandoned them.
The dreadful state of affairs at the health centres has resulted in unnecessary loss of lives due to the failure by the President Emmerson Mnangagwa-led administration to provide healthcare centres with basic medicines such as antibiotics and pain relievers.
It is sad to note that with 90% of hospitals and clinics operating without essential medicines in stock, Zanu PF officials do not care since they regularly travel to China and other countries for medical treatment.
With a majority of the people unemployed and only a third of the population on medical aid, most people are forced to seek medical attention at public health centres, unfortunately they are dying from diseases such as asthma, diabetes, cholera and malaria because the government does not care.
It is clear that Mnangagwa cannot fix the plethora of crises he created. His administration does not see the provision of public health as a priority.
The State's duty is to ensure accessible, affordable, acceptable, quality health services are equitably distributed among Zimbabweans.
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles