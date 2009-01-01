Malawian travelling from SA quarantined in Zimbabwe
- 4 hours 6 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The paper said the man was tested for the coronavirus (Covid-19) and results were awaited. The Malawian, who was coming from South Africa's Northern Cape province and was in a bus heading home through Zimbabwe, had a high temperature. His 19 compatriots on the same bus were escorted past Zimbabwe to the next border.
Beitbridge district medical officer Dr Lenos Samhere told The Herald that specimens from the men were collected and sent to the capital Harare for tests.Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has launched Zimbabwe's $26 million preparedness and response plan for Covid-19, aimed at building an integrated and coordinated strategy on preventing the spread of the virus and mitigating its effects.
Mnangagwa said Covid-19 was almost certain to reach Zimbabwe, hence the need for a detailed combat plan.
"It is no longer a matter of if or but when our country will have these cases," The Herald quoted the president as saying.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles