Home | World | Africa | Malawian travelling from SA quarantined in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe court gives unwed fathers same rights as mothers
MDC knives out for Komichi

Malawian travelling from SA quarantined in Zimbabwe



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 6 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A Malawian national travelling from South Africa was quarantined by health officials at Zimbabwe's Beitbridge border post after he exhibited signs of a fever and a history of coughing while transiting to his home country, The Herald newspaper reported.

The paper said the man was tested for the coronavirus (Covid-19) and results were awaited. The Malawian, who was coming from South Africa's Northern Cape province and was in a bus heading home through Zimbabwe, had a high temperature. His 19 compatriots on the same bus were escorted past Zimbabwe to the next border.

Beitbridge district medical officer Dr Lenos Samhere told The Herald that specimens from the men were collected and sent to the capital Harare for tests.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has launched Zimbabwe's $26 million preparedness and response plan for Covid-19, aimed at building an integrated and coordinated strategy on preventing the spread of the virus  and mitigating its effects.

Mnangagwa said Covid-19 was almost certain to reach Zimbabwe, hence the need for a detailed combat plan.

"It is no longer a matter of if or but when our country will have these cases," The Herald quoted the president as saying.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 172