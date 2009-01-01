Home | World | Africa | Suspected thief bashed to death

A suspected Guruve thief was bashed to death on Thursday by an angry mob while his accomplice is battling for life at Guruve hospital Bulawayo24.com.

Onismo Muzika (16) of Muzika village Guruve died on the spot after an angry mob allegedly meted instant justice on him after he broke into tuckshop where he stole 83 can spirits and a packet of zapnax with his accomplice George Chaurika.

Chaurika is currently battling for life in hosptital, the duo was assaulted using wires,wooden sticks and unknown sharp objects.

According to Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe they have managed to arrest one suspect Grace Chihota (56) of Gezi village in connection with the murder case.

"I can confirm that we have arrested Chihota in connection with the murder case, three more suspects are at large,"Mundembe said.

Witnesses allege the duo broke into Monica Kondo's (42) shop and stole can spirits which they drank with a pack of zapnax.

The suspected thieves were caught by Chihota who teamed up with other villagers and tired the duo with a wire before assaulting them heavily.

"The duo was assaulted by Chihota and other villagers and were left motionless Muzika died on the spot while Chaurika was rushed to Guruve hospital when he was unconscious," said a witness.

The police have warned people not to take the law into their hands as that will put them into serious trouble.

"We are warning members of the public not to take the law into their own hands as that will land them into trouble when the wrath of law descends on them," Mundembe said.

"People should shun violence and complanaint should report to the police station for justice to prevail."

