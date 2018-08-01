Home | World | Africa | Covid-19 not a partisan issue

We have noted with concern that central government wants to proscribe local authorities from going public about cases of Covid-19.

Local authorities and councils are at the coal face of primary health care across the length and breadth of the country and in the urban areas.

There is nothing anomalous about councils going public about cases of Covid-19 in the health facilities under their jurisdiction, considering that we have before us a dire challenge that has not only become a threat to human lives but has stretched the capacity of health care systems across the world.

Zanu PF should know that this is no longer a partisan issue but a matter of life and death that knows no race, region, tribe nor party card.

The same government that insists that it be informed first took three days to respond to Cyclone Idai. We have also not forgotten that it is the same government that killed people on August 1 2018 and in January 2019, not to mention the slow genocide taking place under its watch in our hospitals because we have in charge a regime that simply doesn't care about the sanctity of human life.

We cannot politic around an issue of human lives.

Zimbabwe Lock Out Corona (#ZimLOC)

MDC Communications

