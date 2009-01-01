Home | World | Africa | Walter Mzembi calls for banning of ZANU PF

Former ZANU PF cabinet Minister Walter Mzembi has urged the Chairperson of Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Busisa Moyo to ban ZANU PF from exhibiting at the prestigious platform.

Posting on Twitter, Mzembi said, "I pray your first act is to rebrand ZITF, long overdue,and& send Zanu PF packing , it has no business being part of this exhibition , and commandeering prizes to itself , if you succeed on just this one you will be my hero !"

Mzembi asked Moyo to be strict on government departments who were using the platform as a means of siphoning money from government through allowances.

"Secondly there are many defunct State Enterprises, which have long stopped performing their statutory mandates that carry huge delegations to ZITF just for prizes , bring this up through PAC they too must come under scrutiny.

"Third is Government Departments clearly with no mandate in trading or promoting anything that close shop for two weeks , burn fuel , air tickets , hotel accommodation and stipends in wasteful sojourns unrelated to ZITF , make this exhibition a business one."

Busisa Moyo is adviser to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In 2019, ZANU PF won he Best Zimbabwean Exhibit and Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs), awards at the exhibition and in 2018 it also won the Best Exhibitor's award.

During the run up to the 2018 elections, the party spent nearly $500 000 setting up a stand at ZITF to recruit and register about 100 000 new supporters .

The party started exhibiting at the ZITF in 2015.

