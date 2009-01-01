In times of national crisis Mnangagwa jets of to Namibia
Once a government is committed to silencing the voice of opposition, it most likely will suppress freedom of information too. Now as per City of Harare Mayor, two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Zim. I find it incomprehensible that In times of national crisis, where our country is confronted by a global pandemic of coronavirus to which our preparedness is below par, our frequent flier tourist President Mnangagwa takes the opportunity to hop on to his private jet to Namibia for President Hage Geingob's inauguration days after imposing a travel ban and public gatherings of over 100 people.
The degree of invincible ignorance and lackadaisical approach being wilfully assumed by Emmerson Mnangagwa towards something as grave as coronavirus is astounding. Is an inauguration really worth risking people's lives for? Is he not aware of how devastating coronavirus is, based on what it's doing to even countries with a better health infrastructure than Zim?How will these leaders be taken seriously in enforcing their ban on gatherings? How are people supposed to be taking this pandemic seriously when you have leadership whose actions goes against recommended directives? Where do they get the moral authority to even lead?
