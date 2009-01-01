Govt questioned as to why it allows shops to sell too expensive mealie meal
·His questions come in the wake of government having opted to provide a subsidized mealie meal at the time when special bands of the product which are very expensive are allowed in the market and are always available while the subsidised one is in serious short supply.Ndiweni suggested that it is reasonable for the grain which is used to produce the expensive brands to be channeled towards the production of cheap mealie meal so that everyone is able to access the product.
"Zimbabwean people and business persons are very strange, so you see people queuing for Ordinary Mealie Meal whilst the shop is packed Super Refined Mealie Meal (Ngwerengwere), my question is why would government allow millers to produce something that expensive beyond the reach of many and get people queuing outside such a shop waiting for cheaper mealie meal?" he said.
"It does not make any sense to mill something not selling at all. So Ngwerengwere is selling for $260.00 at 10kg. I wish we survive COVID19 because was really touched by surging queues while experts talk about social distancing, someone must explain why shops are packed with expensive mealie meal that none is buying."
