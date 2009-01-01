Enforcement of the rule of law can boast our economic - Gandawa
- 2 hours 24 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
His remarks come at a time when the country's economic free fall is blamed on bad policies that are viewed as gross violation of the rule of law and rights.
"Zimbabwe has it all. Gold, platinum, lithium, diamonds, gas, chrome and at least 50 other minerals are to be found in abundance. Establishing the rule of law, property rights and policy consistency will transform our mining sector into a multi-billion dollar industry," Gandawa said.
"Beneficiation should not be compelled by force of law but through economic incentives. Where value should be added, it is the role of govt to legislatively engineer such economic incentives which include the right of first refusal for first-mover value addition operators."
He said once feed supply is guaranteed, it will be fairly easy to persuade processors into the country, in the process creating jobs and additional value.
"This cannot be done when a govt changes policy every few months. Instability is our great challenge. While large scale mining projects are welcome, there is a need to promote small-scale mining which has the potential to give birth to a new generation of millionaires. Govt must work to empower and professionalise the industry," he said.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles