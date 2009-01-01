Home | World | Africa | Man breaks into car, steals over US$2000

A MAN from Nketa in Bulawayo allegedly broke into a parked vehicle and stole a satchel containing R20 000, US$2 300 and $3 000 local currency.

This was heard by the Bulawayo magistrate Adelide Mbeure when Davison Dhliwayo (35) appeared before her.

He was not asked to plead and was ordered to pay $1000 before being remanded to March 23.

The court was told that March 9 at 7pm, Tinashe Mudanganyi (32) of Mpopoma saw Dhliwayo smashing the rear right passenger window of his vehicle at the parking bay.

It is alleged that Dhliwayo stole a satchel containing R20 000, US$2 300 and $3 000 local currency and drove away in a Toyota wish vehicle which had no registration plates.

On March 14 at 6pm, Mudanganyi received a call from his employees that they had seen a gate away vehicle that was used by Dhliwayo in the commission of the crime.

Mudanganyi drove to Central police station where he picked up two police officers and followed Dhliwayo's vehicle.

He and police officers saw Dhliwayo being dropped in front of Choppies Supermarket at Fifth street and Leopold Takawira.

They monitored Dhliwayo's movements before arresting him.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...