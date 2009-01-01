Dou in trouble for stealing NRZ signal cables
- 3 hours 40 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Steyn Moyo (45) and Mandla Sibanda (33) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela.
The court was told that March 6, Sibanda and an accomplice still at large hatched a plan to steal the copper cables. They went to Mpopoma Signal Cabin where they stole signal cables.
Sibanda was seen by the security guard who caused their arrest.
The damaged property was worth $30 012.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles