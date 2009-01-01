Home | World | Africa | Dou in trouble for stealing NRZ signal cables

National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) worker has appeared in court charged with vandalism of the parastatal's signal copper cables.

Steyn Moyo (45) and Mandla Sibanda (33) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela.

The court was told that March 6, Sibanda and an accomplice still at large hatched a plan to steal the copper cables. They went to Mpopoma Signal Cabin where they stole signal cables.

Sibanda was seen by the security guard who caused their arrest.

The damaged property was worth $30 012.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...