Churches defiant on 100 people gathering ban
- 3 hours 4 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information Nick Mangwana has bemoaned that churches have exhibited defiance against the ban of gatherings of people which are more than 100 warning that such actions will result to devastating deaths if people continue to do so.
President Emmerson Mangagwa last week issued a ban of any gathering with people numbering over 100."A quick survey around town shows a lot of religious activity above 100 people . Let's be responsible, tinopera. Tigoenda Gehena futi!" Mangagwa warned through his twitter account.
