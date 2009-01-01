'Corona Virus does not affect black people' a myth - Mahere

"So many people still believe the #CoronaVirus does not affect black people.This is a myth.Any person of any race can contract it. It doesn't respect any border, any race or any age. It is not a western virus.It can infect anyone.Lets all be responsible," reads Mahere's tweet.Mahere's tweet comes at a time when Zimbabwe recorded two positive cases of Corona Virus in Harare.
The minister of Defense Oppah Muchinguri was denounced on social media recently after she said western countries were punished by God with Coronavirus for imposing sanctions on Zimbabwe.
