ULoyiko to perform the gukurahundi play in America

We have secured our venue at San Diago and still finalising with Hollowood Fringe.
We will also like to let you know that we have managed to secure our flight tickets and visa money for 5 people. We are currently on a bid to secure visa money for 4 people and we are kindly asking for any contributions.
Please note American Visa is 160 USD per person.
Many thanks to the support given.
Our Ewallet, Nedbank send imali, or Cash send number is:
0814303686
Banking Details.
Name : Uloyiko NPC
Acc # : 1186149191
Bra Cd : 198765
Bank : Nedbank
Kind Regards
Siphelo Mtshetsha
Uloyiko public relations and fundraiser.
