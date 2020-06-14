Home | World | Africa | ULoyiko to perform the gukurahundi play in America
ULoyiko to perform the gukurahundi play in America



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
Uloyiko is scheduled to have 7 performances at San Diego Fringe Festival from 4 to 14 June 2020 and travel to Hollywood from 18 to 28 June to have 5 performances.
We have secured our venue at San Diago and still finalising with Hollowood Fringe.

We will also like to let you know that we have managed to secure our flight tickets and  visa money for 5 people. We are currently on a bid to secure visa money for 4 people and we are kindly asking for any contributions.
Please note American Visa is 160 USD per person.

Many thanks to the support given.

Our Ewallet,  Nedbank send imali, or Cash send number is:
0814303686

Banking Details.
Name : Uloyiko NPC
Acc #  : 1186149191
Bra Cd : 198765
Bank    : Nedbank

Kind Regards

Siphelo Mtshetsha
Uloyiko public relations and fundraiser.

