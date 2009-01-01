Home | World | Africa | Presidential Affairs minister Gumbo assesses EMA project in Beitbridge

Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Jorum Gumbo has visited Beitbridge's ward 3 Fula village to assess the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) sponsored project aimed at addressing land degradation, climate change and food nutrition.

This was revealed by Beitbridge legislator (Zanu PF) Albert Nguluvhe through his constituency update Facebook wall.

"We had the pleasure to host the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, monitoring, and evaluation, Jorum Gumbo at Fula, Ward 3. He was checking progress on an EMA sponsored project aimed at addressing land degradation, climate change adaptation, and food nutrition," Nguluvhe said.

"The project is a model we can use to green most dry areas in our constituency at the same time-saving pastures from depletion. During the visit we had an engagement with Gumbo, where I raised my concerns on the need to speedy up schools, clinics, roads and other projects that improve basic services to members of the communities. He has promised to take up some of the issues with the relevant ministries. I will continue knocking on all the relevant doors to get things moving in our constituency."

