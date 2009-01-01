Home | World | Africa | Foreigners leaving Zimbabwe in fear of lack of preparedness to prevent Covid-19 outbreak

ZimFirst leader Maxwell Shumba has claimed that Zimbabwe is currently experiencing mass exodus of foreigners who fear that if they get infected with the Covid 19 disease they would not get any treatment.

Shumba through his Facebook Wall said there is troubling Exodus in the country at the moment.

"Whilst pundits and supporters of this regime celebrate the ‘successful' containment' it is disheartening to note that foreigners are leaving the country en mass. Planes are leaving Zimbabwe loaded to full capacity. Why? Because they are not confident the Zimbabwe government is up to task if there is an outbreak. What a verdict ?" Shumba said.

"What condemnation of a system that Zanu PF built. Intelligent people are not sold by the current efforts hence the exodus. The see people crowded in areas of their lives with no abetting. I urge the Zimbabwean govt to go out in full force and: Set up a visible Corona Virus Task Force that provides the nation with daily updates. Ask for help from World Health Orgsnization (WHO) for resource assistance. Provide people with extra transportation to avoid overcrowding in buses and bus station( Zanu PF can use the money they are wasting on rallies)"

He said government must enforce the social distancing requirement that has seen the banning of gatherings of more than 100 + people in one place.

"Find ways to deal with fuel and mealie meal shortages that are bring desperate people into situational forced gatherings. If we fail to inspire confidence that we are genuinely on to of the situation the results are dire. The troubling exodus is an indicator of potential catastrophic economic and social consequences to come," he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...