State of our hospitals is not up to standard in medical stocks: MP

MDC Legislator for Bulawayo East Ilos Nyoni has warned that the state of Zimbabwe's hospitals is that in terms of medicinal stocks, equipment and manpower is just not up to standard.

Nyoni made the remarks through his Facebook wall as questions are still being posed if the country is ready to challenge the coronavirus in case of outbreak.

"Are we prepared for the corona virus as a country. The answer is no. The state of our hospitals is just not up to standard in terms of medicinal stocks, equipment and of course manpower. Basic things like sanitizers and masks are not there," Nyoni said.

"Sanitising of public transport and provision of free masks should also be a priority. The country's leadership should also lead by example and stop travelling in particular outside the country."

