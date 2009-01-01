Home | World | Africa | BREAKING: Zimbabwe bans weddings for 2 months

The Judicial Services Commission of Zimbabwe has with effect from Monday suspended all weddings for a duration of three months.

In a statement issued on Monday said all weddings are canceled and parties may approach the courts for a rebooking after two months.



The suspension comes after the coronavirus claimed its first victim celebrated journalist Zororo Makamba.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to address the nation on Monday evening.

