BREAKING: Zimbabwe bans weddings for 2 months

In a statement issued on Monday said all weddings are canceled and parties may approach the courts for a rebooking after two months.
The suspension comes after the coronavirus claimed its first victim celebrated journalist Zororo Makamba.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to address the nation on Monday evening.
