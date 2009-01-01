Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe among world's unhappiest countries

ZIMBABWEANS are among the world's saddest people with the recent annual United Nations world happiness report ranking the country in the top five of the world's unhappiest countries.

The southern African country is third below Afghanistan and South Sudan. Zimbabwe is followed by Rwanda, Central African Republic, Tanzania, Botswana, Yemen, Malawi and India.

"A happy social environment, whether urban or rural, is one where people feel a sense of belonging, where they trust and enjoy each other and their shared institutions. There is also more resilience, because shared trust reduces the burden of hardships, and thereby lessens the inequality of well-being," the report said.

For the happiest nations, Finland is on the top followed by Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, Netherlands, Sweden, New Zealand, Luxembourg and Austria.

The ranking comes as Zimbabwe's economy continues to be on a free-fall as the local currency continues to tumble against the world's major currencies.

This comes as Finance minister Mthuli Ncube announced that he would set up a currency stabilisation task force and also introduce a managed floating rate system.

In June last year, the government stunned the market when it brought to an end the multiple currency system which had stabilised the country for a decade — after the government of the late president Robert Mugabe ditched the worthless local dollar which had been decimated by hyperinflation.

The staggering move was done without backing the Zimbabwe dollar — which has now lost more than 65 percent of its value against the US dollar since its re-introduction.

In addition to banning the US dollar and other currencies, the government also promulgated a law criminalising the general use of foreign currency in the country.

