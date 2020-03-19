Home | World | Africa | Government speaks on Zororo Makamba's death

The Minister of Health and Child Care, Obadiah Moyo has officially confirmed the death of Zororo Makamba, who was the second person to test positive for Covid-19 in Zimbabwe.

Makamba was diagnosed with coronavirus on the 19th of March 2020.

He had traveled to New York and came back to Zimbabwe via Johannesburg.

Makamba started his media career at ZiFM Stereo, Zimbabwe's first private radio station where he hosted several current affairs programs. From radio he quickly moved to television and was the Host and Executive Producer of Tonight with Zororo an award-winning talk show which aired on MNET's, Zambezi Magic. Tonight with Zororo won the award for Outstanding Screen Production (Television) at the National Arts Merits Awards. He's also worked in telecoms, as the Public Relations Executive for Telecel Zimbabwe, as well a News and Broadcasting Assistant at United Talent Agency in New York.



The Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Obediah Moyo has confirmed the death of Zororo Makamba, who was the second person to test positive for Covid-19 in Zimbabwe.@GNyambabvu @EMupoperi @JoshMunthali @nickmangwana @MoHCCZim @lizmaggz @samaita44 pic.twitter.com/XIqHLiezR2 — ZBC News Online (@ZBCNewsonline) March 23, 2020

At the time of his death, Makamba was the Director and Co-Founder of Eleven Dogs Inc, a digital media and broadcasting company. He was also the Host and Executive Producer of Point of View with Zororo Makamba; a weekly web-based political opinion show.

He held Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Michigan State University and a Master of Fine Arts in Producing (Honours) from the New York Film Academy.

Zororo was once a judge on My Own Boss. A reality show in which prospective or budding entreprenuers compete. He was a judge alongside Phillip Chiyangwa.



CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...