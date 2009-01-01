Home | World | Africa | Avoid hand shakes to control COVID-19, says Mangwana

Permanent Secretary in the ministry of information Nick Mangwana has urged Zimbabweans to greet each other by legs and avoid handshakes.

Posting president Emmerson Mnangagwa's greetings to Namibian president Hage Geingob's inauguration using legs recently.

"The measures and guildlines apply to everyone. Avoid #handshake and help us control #covid19zimbabwe," reads Mangwan's tweet.

Today Zimbabwe recorded its first death of Corona Virus after Zororo Makamba died of the pandemic disease this afternoon.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...