Home | World | Africa | Chamisa's supporters assault Ziyambi
Avoid hand shakes to control COVID-19, says Mangwana
Minor dies in a scotch cart accident

Chamisa's supporters assault Ziyambi



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 9 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A group of MDC supporters on Saturday assaulted Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi during a Chegutu ward 2 by-election.

According to Ziyambi, he went to a polling station to meet a Zanu PF polling agent, but rowdy MDC supporters confronted him and attempted to block his way before they hurled obscenities at the Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson.

More to follow...

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 169