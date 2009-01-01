Home | World | Africa | Minor dies in a scotch cart accident
Chamisa's supporters assault Ziyambi
Did they receive counselling after the war?

Minor dies in a scotch cart accident



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 13 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
An eight-year-old Centenary boy died on the spot on Sunday when a scotch cart he was travelling in overturned after hitting a log.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a fatal road accident where a juvenile died on the spot after a scotch cart overturned," Mundembe said.

Allegations are that the now deceased Tanyaradzwa Tafarawo  was among the three passengers in Stanford Chirenje's scotch cart.

The speeding cart hit a log and overturned killing Tafarawo on the spot and the other passengers escaped with minor injuries.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 169