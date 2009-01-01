Minor dies in a scotch cart accident
Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.
"I can confirm a fatal road accident where a juvenile died on the spot after a scotch cart overturned," Mundembe said.
Allegations are that the now deceased Tanyaradzwa Tafarawo was among the three passengers in Stanford Chirenje's scotch cart.
The speeding cart hit a log and overturned killing Tafarawo on the spot and the other passengers escaped with minor injuries.
