Minor dies in a scotch cart accident

An eight-year-old Centenary boy died on the spot on Sunday when a scotch cart he was travelling in overturned after hitting a log.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a fatal road accident where a juvenile died on the spot after a scotch cart overturned," Mundembe said.

Allegations are that the now deceased Tanyaradzwa Tafarawo was among the three passengers in Stanford Chirenje's scotch cart.

The speeding cart hit a log and overturned killing Tafarawo on the spot and the other passengers escaped with minor injuries.

