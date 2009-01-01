Fleeing illegal miner jumps to his death
Vengai Mutanhaunga (23) of Mazowe citrus mine allegedly tresspassed into Hermgene gold mine to prospect for gold around midnight.
He was spotted by one of the guards Temba Nyamukondiwa at the mine, fearing prosecution he fled.The guards chased after him and he jumped in a pit full of water and failed to swim thereby drowning.
Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.
It is further alleged that water had to be pumped out to retrieve the body.
The body was conveyed to Concession hospital for safe keeping.
