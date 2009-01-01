'Ban social media corona virus chit-chat' argue Zanu PF - fearful truth will open our eyes, at last

"His (Chamisa) cheerleaders prayed and wished that the country suffers from this coronavirus that has killed thousands globally and in his unfathomable melancholy Chamisa appropriates for himself powers to announce the persons infected in this country, when we have an able and competent team of experts that have been assembled by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and has been competently and timeously keeping the nation abreast with information around COVID-19," said Pupurai Togarepi, Zanu PF Youth leaders."We have heard in Parliament his own MPs speaking of abandoning his sinking ship and joining alternative leadership within the amorphous political outfit, and we would ordinarily not be amused by his clownish antics. But because of the gravity of the situation we are tempted to push through Parliament laws that punish alarmist and peddlers of falsehoods like this childish Chamisa."This is to be expected of this Zanu PF regime, it has denied that corona virus was spreading in the country and now that the truth is coming out it is seeking to silence everyone. When Zanu PF wanted to boot Mai Mujuru out of the party, she and her supporters were accused of factionalism and, worse still, plotting to assassinate Mugabe. It comes as no surprise that the regime is now accusing Chamisa of "praying and wishing that the country suffers from corona virus".The truth contrary to Zanu PF's claim, corona virus has been spreading in Zimbabwe and, worse still, the regime has no clue what to do to stop the spread. The regime's so call Emergence Preparedness and Response Plan in not even worth the paper it is written on.Zanu PF rigged the July 2018 elections and imposed itself on nation and now the regime is failing to carryout even the simplest of tasks to contain the corona virus. We own it to ourselves and posterity to hold the regime to account and we should not allow ourselves to be bullied into silence!

Zimbabwe is a Banana Republic, ruled by corrupt, incompetent and vote rigging thugs. 40 years of Zanu PF misrule has left the country in economic ruins and political turmoil. The corona virus outbreak could not have happened at a worse time; the economy is in total meltdown pushing unemployment to nauseating height of 90. With millions living from hand to mouth, a complete lockout lasting weeks will not be possible – people will risk getting the virus than stay home and starve.

Basic services such as supply of clean running water and health care services have all but collapsed. Even the most basic hygiene advice of "Wash your hands regularly!" will be a tall order. Wash with what!

In 1980 when the country gain her independence Zimbabwe have the potential to become the South Korea of Africa. The country had a sound economic infrastructure and well resourced. By imposing the corrupt and tyrannical de facto one-party dictatorship Zanu PF turned the country into the North Korea of Africa.The people of Zimbabwe have had many opportunities, notably during the 2008 to 2013 GNU, to end the Zanu PF dictatorship but have wasted them all. The corona virus outbreak has brought to fore the nation's folly in having tolerated the curse of rigged elections and bad governance these last 40 years and counting. For we can be certain that Zanu PF blame everyone else the suffering and deaths caused by corona virus and do anything to consolidate its own strangle hold on power.

"We (Zanu PF) have the numbers in Parliament and let us ban the abuse of social media by putting in place laws that punish the likes of Chamisa," threatened Togarepi.

"One time he wants to be president, now he is picketing as Minister of Health. God have mercy!"

One only hopes that the grime suffering and deaths Zimbabwe is going through right now precisely because of decades of gross mismanagement, rampant corruption and rank lawlessness that has earned the country its Banana Republic label will finally force Zimbabweans to snap out of their sloth-like slumber and finally end the curse of bad governance. If corona virus fails to wake Zimbabweans up, then what will!