Witchcraft ramps Gokwe north over donor funded food

Villagers in Chitekete,Gokwe north now live in fear of their lives over donor funded food by Zimbabwe Red Cross as people are allegedly fighting for larger shares.

The mortality rate is increasing by the passing of each day since villagers started receiving food hampers which consists of bag of mealie meal, cooking oil and beans, squabbles are emanating from equal representation and sharing of food stuffs.

"I lost my kid the very day we received our monthly allocations from Red Cross after one villager accused me of receiving more food stuff, "lamented Maria Mangwiro from village 12.

"We had a heated argument in the after noon other villagers demanding that my portion should be adjusted since l have two kids, that night l heard voices of outside my hut saying we have come to take some of your portion."

"Surprising when l opened the door l did not see anything rather when l got back my child Nyasha was having her last breath."

Anna Sithole from the same village also said she had to to beg the donor's facilitators to cancel her name from the list to save her life."I was approached by three women at night who ultimated me to be deleted on Zimbabwe Red Cross food aid list since my husband is a great hunter," she said

"I certainly obeyed their order because there are witches in this area and they mean their word".

Speaking to Bulawayo 24.com the headman Hardlife Sithole said that it is worrisome to note that people are bewitching each other because of donor funded aid.

"What is happening is beyond my control because people are mostly fighting over the recording of present members which l do have in my register but my power is limited since Zimbabwe Red Cross uses their own register that they crafted using individual interviews," he said.

Efforts to contact Member of Parliament for Gokwe North Leonard Chikomo were fruitless, as his mobile phone went unanswered up to the time of this publication.

