Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union urges citizens to join the fight against Covid-19

The Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union have urged citizens to join the fight against Covid-19 and stop the blame game in times of crisis.

In a statement the union said as Zimbabwe professional nurse's union, they would like to accentuate the positive and appreciate the measures that were put in place by Government in preventing the spread of coronavirus such as: ban of public gatherings including,weddings, churches, and all events that bring people together.

"We would also like to inform all Zimbabweans that this is no time to exchange accusations, but to do one thing as one nation and be safe. This is no time to show how good you are at criticizing, but to lay your ideas on the table as we scale up operations to fight this pandemic. This is no time to try and show resistance, because this problem needs a united family, not a fragmented and disintegrated nation that debates at the wrong time, when the house is burning. The interventions which have been laid down by responsible authorities are very clear, let's all follow those to protect ourselves," the union said.

"We would also like to thank corporates who have come on board to help fight this pandemic. We advise more and more corporates to join forces with community and government to help ameliorate the situation."

The union said as nurses, they believe in their safety first.

"Even during disaster the concept of safety comes first. To that effect, we are calling upon government to quickly ensure that Personal Protective Equipment and clothing is secured for nurses. *As nurses, we will not be at liberty to risk our lives by taking care without protection*," the union said.

"We respect the sanctity of human life and we are willing to care for the sick and alleviate suffering, but without endangering our own lives*. To that effect, we call upon corporates and Philanthropists to work hand in glove with government to ensure that nurses are fully protected to execute their duties during the course of this outbreak. We are in contact with patients 24 hours and our protection has to be seriously considered now."

"We want to bring it to the attention of government and public, that a nurse is the most crucial human resource during a pandemic as was proven by 41% decrease in death rate during the Crimean war under the leadership of nightingale, the founder of modern day nursing."

The nurses said they want to say it is early, that they don't expect to end up deserting the corona virus victims of lack of PPE/C .

"On a concluding note, we are demanding personal protective equipment or else we may be incapacitated to care for corona virus victims. Bank notes can indeed carry corona virus as they pass through many hands . They are frequently touched items , and in terms of infection control the government must ban their use now. We have to go cashless now and this will even go a long way in addressing false value disparities between cash and plastic money," the union said.

"We advise the public to avoid at all costs to send unverified information and tips that don't originate from the ministry of health or WHO webiste or Ministry websites. The dangers of sending unverified information is that such activities will contaminate the public domain with wrong information and this will lead to wrong interventions , thereby worsening the situation."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...