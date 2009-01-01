Home | World | Africa | Corona virus pandemic needs a regional approach

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Takavafira Zhou has said while individual countries are taking a raft of measures to contain the spread of the corona virus what is emerging clear is that countries are ill-prepared to effectively deal with this pandemic.

He said the majority of African countries lack resources to robustly respond to the pandemic as well as the necessary basic equipment like testing kits.

"It is not surprising that a tourist that visited Victoria Falls could only test positive to the virus after getting back to United Kingdom. Another person who tested positive in Namibia had traveled all the way from Zimbabwe without the detection of the virus," he said.

"It is clear that apart from the shortage of testing kits there is no standardization and interoperability in the countries' responses to the corona virus. It is therefore important for regional countries to pull their resources together and map common responses to the corona virus pandemic, particularly given the fact that we share borders and have a high number of Chinese whose health and safety from the corona virus in Southern Africa is greatly doubted."

Zhou said Zimbabwe shares borders with South Africa, Mozambique, Zambia, Botswana, while several people from Malawi, Tanzania and DRC pass through Zimbabwe in transit to their respective countries.

He said several Zimbabweans travel to neighbouring countries and abroad.

"A comprehensive response does not only call for standardization of actions and inter-operability with our neighbours, but also with our trading partners regionally, continentally and globally," he said.

