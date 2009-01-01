BREAKING: Coronavirus - Mnangagwa chairs cabinet under tent
The virus has already claimed one life of Zororo Makamba who died at Wilkins Hospital in Harare on Monday.Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba said:
"Today Cabinet meets under a tent at State House as part of Leadership compliance in the fight against COVID-19. Members of Cabinet will sit at least a meter apart in a well-ventilated venue, as recommended by health experts," he said.
"Last night His Excellency...the President urgent Business Associations and Employers to creatively find ways of making their workstations compliant. Cabinet continues to show the way until the pandemic is defeated."
