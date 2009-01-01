Home | World | Africa | oMalayitsha should be allowed to do their jobs -transporters on lockdown

Crossborder transporters and oMalayitsha Forum has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's historic speech on Monday night announcing a lockdown from midnight on Thursday, 26 March until midnight on 16 April.

Ramaphosa made the dramatic announcement of a three-week national shutdown as part of wide-ranging interventions to combat the spread of Covid-19.

The most notable measure was the prohibition of people leaving their homes unless for essential purposes.

Ramaphosa addressed the nation from the Union Buildings in Pretoria after marathon meetings with the National Command Council, which started on Sunday.

In a statement on Tuesday, oMalayitsha said: "We note the categories of people who will be exempted from this lockdown include health workers, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), emergency personnel, those in the security services, the production of food and basic goods, essential banking services, and so on.

"We note that omalayitsha were not included in the speech - but that a 'full list of essential personnel will be published'. Our understanding is that journalists will be part of the list."

oMalayitsha said they believed that it was essential that cross border transporters like them be allowed to do their jobs so that ordinary citizens in countries like Zimbabwe and other bordering countries will have food and other basic necessities "so that they can contain and fight the disease".

"With people under lockdown they need food to stay afloat."

oMalayitsha said they would be seeking further information from the Presidency and the Government Communication and Information System on Tuesday to get clarity on issues such as the categories of transporters who may be excluded.

"Does this include omalayitsha, delivery truck drivers etc. - identification issues? We will report back to the industry as soon as we have further information," oMalayitsha added.

