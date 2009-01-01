Home | World | Africa | Khupe urges politicians to unite in the fight against Coronavirus

MDC-T president, Dr. Thokozani Khupe has urged politicians to unite and fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic which has since taken a toll on the southern African country.

Yesterday media personal, Zororo Makamba became the first casualty of the COVID-19 epidemic.

"I would like to convene my condolences to the Makamba family following the death of Zororo Makamba, the first casualty of the Coronavirus in the country.

Politicians should work together and unite in fighting this Coronavirus epidemic. There has to be community management, this means testing of the virus in communities.

I urge Zimbabweans to wash their hands with soap and water, covering their mouths when coughing and make use of traditional methods such as drinking hot water with lemon.

Coronavirus has no boundaries, no race and no status. Prevention is better than cure," said Dr. Khupe.

Although Zimbabwe is now left with one confirmed case of COVID-19 after the passing away of Makamba, the country's President, Emmerson Mnangagwa has now taken stringent measures in curbing the COVID-19 epidemic.

Yesterday Mnangagwa increased a number of measures following the death of Makamba, "we have decided to ban all non-essential traffic and travel, both inbound and outbound, except for the movement of cargo.

Government has put a blanket ban on gatherings around nightclubs, bars, beer halls, swimming pools, gymnasiums and sporting activities until further notice," said Mnangagwa. The country is currently in a state of emergency mode.

