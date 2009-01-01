Home | World | Africa | Khupe urges politicians to unite in the fight against Coronavirus
Zimbabwe shuts borders
Quarantine 'sick' Oppa Muchinguri and Obert Mpofu

Khupe urges politicians to unite in the fight against Coronavirus



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 43 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
MDC-T president, Dr. Thokozani Khupe has urged politicians to unite and fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic which has since taken a toll on the southern African country.

Yesterday media personal, Zororo Makamba became the first casualty of the COVID-19 epidemic.

"I would like to convene my condolences to the Makamba family following the death of Zororo Makamba, the first casualty of the Coronavirus in the country.

Politicians should work together and unite in fighting this Coronavirus epidemic. There has to be community management, this means testing of the virus in communities.

I urge Zimbabweans to wash their hands with soap and water, covering their mouths when coughing and make use of traditional methods such as drinking hot water with lemon.

Coronavirus has no boundaries, no race and no status. Prevention is better than cure," said Dr. Khupe.

Although Zimbabwe is now left with one confirmed case of COVID-19 after the passing away of Makamba, the country's President, Emmerson Mnangagwa has now taken stringent measures in curbing the COVID-19 epidemic.

Yesterday Mnangagwa increased a number of measures following the death of Makamba, "we have decided to ban all non-essential traffic and travel, both inbound and outbound, except for the movement of cargo.

Government has put a blanket ban on gatherings around nightclubs, bars, beer halls, swimming pools, gymnasiums and sporting activities until further notice," said Mnangagwa. The country is currently in a state of emergency mode.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 188