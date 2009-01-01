Quarantine 'sick' Oppa Muchinguri and Obert Mpofu

Zimbabwe Minister of Defence, Oppa Muchinguri Kashiri and Zanupf Secretary for Administration, Obert Mpofu must be stopped from addressing the public and isolated until the covid19 pandemic is curbed. The former, for her irresponsible statement that covid19 is work of God to punish the West for imposing sanctions on Zimbabwe, and the later for his celebratory statement that Zimbabwe 40th Independence anniversary would be held in Matabeleland in the face of covid19.

The irresponsible statements by two misinformed politicians holding high profile public positions in the country expose serous leadership poverty in Zanupf and shows why Zimbabwe is a failed state.

We are fully aware that the terrorist government of Zimbabwe may use this opportunity when the world is in a state of panic as a result of coronavirus to commit another genocide in Matabeleland.

We warn them to put aside their hatred for the people of Matabeleland during these trying times and distribute necessary resources to combat covid19 pandemic evenly in Matabeleland and Mashonaland.

As MLO, we will are keep our heads up and any tribal marginalisation of the people of Matabeleland regarding the dissemination of information, testing and treatment of coronavirus will be picked up and exposed to the world.

We know that genocidists who, during Matabeleland genocide imposed a food embargo and curfew to deny victims of the genocide and sick Matabeles treatment and starved many to death, will not hesitate to seize this moment to further their evil plan of Matabele annihilation.

We also humbly appeal to the donors and other good Samaritans to think of Matabeleland and make sure that material support they provide reaches the people of Matabeleland.

The people of Matabeleland that are suffering under the heavy weight of the Shona supremacist government oppression, have their livelihoods, security, health, economics, politics and culture controlled and decided by their enemies. We are not represented in the security cluster and other important decision making organs.

This gives our enemies an upper hand and space to conspire against us behind closed doors which puts our lives in jeopardy.

Covid19 has no cure or vaccine at present. We therefore urge Matabeles to take precautionary measures: avoid mass gatherings of more than 20 people, keep a one meter distance from a person who is suspected of having covid19, keep your environment clean, wash your hands regularly with sanitizer or water and soap, use a tissue or flexed elbow when coughing or sneezing. Avoid close contact and that will mean we have to do away with culture of shaking hands. Symptoms of coronavirus are , dry cough, cold, fever, fatigue, difficult in breathing etc. Should you experience such symptoms, seek medical care. Please teach Shona people close to you to observe and practice cleanliness as well.

Above all Matabeles must unite behind MLO to fight for the restoration of Matabeleland independence and sovereignty. So that we will be able to exercise self determination to control our politics, economy and culture rather than surrender our God given rights to our enemies and political opportunists who have presided over the collapse of one of the buoyant, robust and vibrant economy in Africa through brazen stealing and unbridled corruption and witchcraft.

As we speak Zimbabwe is ill- prepared and incapacitated to detect covid19 let alone treat coronavirus because they are broke. The treasury has been looted.

What is frightening is that every country in the world is concerned about its own growing covid19 cases and channeling their financial and material resources towards saving their own people and economies. For self made beggar states like Zimbabwe, who depend on handouts, a human catastrophe is looming.

Izenzo Kungemazwi!

Israel Dube

MLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs