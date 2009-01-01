Home | World | Africa | Illegal miner dies reliving himself
Illegal miner dies reliving himself



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 25 minutes ago
A 22-YEAR-OLD Guruve gold panner fell in 12 meter deep pit while trying to relive himself during Sunday night Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

Nicholas Mombeyarara  of house number  265 was prospecting for gold at Masasa farm,Mazowe with his friends Kudakwashe Kwangwama and two others.

According to police Mombeyarara tried to relive himself in the bush around 12 midnight and accidentally fell into a 12 meter deep shaft.

His friends managed to retrieve him and tried to rush him to hospital but he died along the way.

Police have warned illegal miners to regularize their mining activities.

