ZCTU calls for country wide lockdown

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 18 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has called on the Zimbabwean government to place the country under immediate lockdown to minimise the risk of the spread of the deadly Corona Virus. 
ZCTU secretary general Japhet Moyo said while they appreciate efforts that are being put by government to try to prevent the spread of the virus they believe that these are not enough and the government must take the next decisive act of shutting down the country. 

"Our neighbour South Africa have decided to do so despite comprehensive measures they have put in place to break the cycle of infection. The government should decisively walk the talk and be seen to be leading the nation  unlike now where individuals, households and enterprises are choosing what measures suit them. We have only one life and it is precious as compared to economic interests of individuals in government and business," he said.

