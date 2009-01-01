Home | World | Africa | Coronavirus - Bosso cancels all training sessions
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 22 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
One of Zimbabwe's football giants Highlanders Football Club has cancelled all training activities due to the coronavirus scourge.

Bosso's chairman Kenneth Mhlope on Tuesday said the move was in line with efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

"Further to advice from the club medical doctor and the newly announced measures by the President of Zimbabwe regarding precautionary procedures to be followed by all citizens in the wake of the Covid-19, Highlanders Football Club has shelved all group training activities with immediate effect until  further notice. All players and staff have been advised to adhere to stri t social distancing protocols," said Mhlophe.

"We encourage our players and the staff to exercise the highest level of self discipline and by avoiding public gatherings and unnecessary movements during this difficult time."

Mhlophe also shared Bosso's condolence message after the death of Zororo Makamba from the virus on Monday.

"To the Makamba family and the entire nation, we would like to convey our deepest condolences," said Mhlophe.

"To the multitudes of our fans in Zimbabwe and different parts of the globe, please note that its better to be lonely than to be exposed. Avoid social gatherings. Coronavirus is a reality. Let's all join hands in fighting against the spread of this deadly virus. If we take these precautionary measures, Sizayinqoba I Coronavirus ngoba together Siyinqaba."

