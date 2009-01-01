Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Prophet Passion Java turns to mazigaro
Achieving an efficient interbank market
PICTURE: Zororo Makamba has been buried

WATCH: Prophet Passion Java turns to mazigaro



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 35 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Controversial Preacher Passion Java has taken things to another level after sponsoring Zimdancehall Uncle Epatan's obscene song titled Mazigaro loosely translated to Big buttocks.

The Zimdancehall artist modified a community hymn sung at funeral wakes and turned it into a song about buttocks.

The video is equally obscene with images of semi-nude women gyrating on a beachfront. The Christian community has expressed shock and dismay at the levels of obscenity and how the Man of God easily attaches his name to such obscenities.

Speaking to Bulawayo24 Zimbabwe Christian Leaders in South Africa President Kelvin Mazhandu said Christian leaders must practice temperance.

"I have watched the much talked about video of Prophet Passion and I would like to say I am a bit disappointed," Mazhandu said. "This is not the kind of leadership we expect from Christian leaders. While people are allowed to do what they want but we must put it into cognisance that as Christian we are epistles written by the finger of God and read by men. I expect better from an influential person like Java."

Watch the video below, not suitable for sensitive viewers

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 188