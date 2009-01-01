Home | World | Africa | Top 5 myths associated with online slots

Video slots are one of the most popular game types at online casinos. Most sites will have a big selection of hundreds of different slots. Often, these games combine the latest in high definition graphics with straightforward gameplay and loads of exciting bonuses.

While online slots are massively popular at casinos around the world, many people still hold common misconceptions about video slots and how they work. To many players, it can be hard to trust a free spins casino to be fair, but it's important to remember that these sites need to ensure that games are fair to be granted a gaming licence.

Let's take a look at some of the most common myths associated with online slots and dispel them once and for all.

1. Myth: Playing with bonuses or free spins lowers your chance of winning

Reality: Online casino bonuses are every player's favourite part of signing up for a new casino. Most sites offer welcome bonuses in the form of free spins or matched deposits. Some players believe that games will lower your chance of winning if you're playing with free spins or a bonus. This is completely untrue, however, as slots are based on a random number generator and have no way of knowing whether you're playing with a bonus or not.

2. Myth: Placing a higher bet or the maximum bet gives you a better chance of winning

Reality: When you play at an online slot, you'll have the choice of how much you bet on each spin. Often, there'll be a lot of different options between a few cents to more than $100. Some players think that placing a maximum bet means the game is more likely to pay out. Placing larger bets will give you larger wins, but the rate at which payouts occur doesn't change at all.

3. Myth: Slot games are programmed to have hot streaks and cold streaks

Reality: It's true that slots can often go on streaks where payouts are very common, and sometimes you'll play a game for a while and not win at all. This isn't a feature that's programmed into the game, however. It's just a case of simple luck. Just like every spin is a completely random event, so too are hot and cold streaks.

4. Myth: A slot that has paid out recently should be avoided as it won't pay out again for a while

Reality: Every player is always looking for a big jackpot, and while it can seem unlikely for two jackpots to be awarded in quick succession, it can happen. Again, the games are completely built around random number generation, meaning that each spin has an equal chance of landing a win as the one before it.

5. Myth: Wins are more likely at certain times of the day

Reality: While it may sometimes seem like your wins always occur at certain times of the day, week or month, you'll find that wins can occur at any time. Often players believe that they're more likely to win during a particular time on a particular day, but usually, this is just because they play more frequently at this time.

