Zororo buried under medical supervision

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 10 minutes ago
THE government has confirmed the burial Tuesday of journalist Zororo Makamba who died on Monday, succumbing to the COVID-19 pandemic which has wreaked havoc across the world.

Makamba, the 30-year-old broadcaster son of businessman James Makamba, was one of the two confirmed positive cases confirmed by the government last Friday.

He had travelled to New York late last month and returned home on March 9, transiting through Johannesburg in neighbouring South Africa.

The government said he began showing mild flu-like symptoms on March 12 that progressively worsened.

The family said he passed on midday Monday at Wilkins Hospital in Harare.

Health ministry permanent secretary confirmed to the ZBC Tuesday evening that he had been laid to rest under medical supervision in terms of the Public Health Act.

