Zimbabwe confirms third positive corona virus case



  3 hours 10 minutes ago
The Health ministry has revealed that one male tested positive for the virus from some 15 specimens tested on Tuesday.

"As of today, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country is now three," an update from the ministry read.

"… the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory tested a total of 15 specimens, the majority being contacts of the deceased case.

"One male tested positive for COVID-19, more details to follow later."

The ministry added that specimens had also been collected for testing on an adult pregnant woman in Masvingo.

"… today an adult, pregnant woman presented at Masvingo Provincial Hospital with a history of dry cough, shortness of breath, chest pains but no fever.

"she had a history of having travelled to South Africa on the 28th of February 2020 and returned home on the 7th of March 2020.

"The Rapid Results Team went to assist her and advised that she be put under self-isolation at home."

