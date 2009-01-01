Where are the traditional healers who claim to cure every disease?

Traditional healers, by all pointers have gone into 'hiding' with not even a single one claiming to have found the cure for COVID-19. Coronavirus, like 'Whispering Death' is spreading and killing without relenting.

Where are the seers and overseers when the devil is 'running away with the gospel'? How can the angel of death have free reign over humanity, leaving groans of pain and death in its wake? Numbers of the infected and affected continue to rise with no solution in sight.

Traditional healers, very well known for saying they can cure every disease are nowhere in sight. Now you see them and now you don't, playing hide and seek with people's lives. The scientists and pharmaceutical companies are in overdrive 'fighting' to get the right vaccine to stop the plague, at least they are doing something.

Some clergy have found it an open window to make money, making atrocious demands from those affected. Let's pray for our country, God is there for everyone.

If we humble ourselves before him He can stop the menace in its tracks. No roots, tubers or incisions on our bodies can tame the virus. Avoid the ages old tradition of shaking hands, no wanton visits and no braaing at favourite 'watering holes'.

I attended a village funeral yesterday, a few people were still extending their hands for the customary hand shake, stop it. Keep homes and hands clean, Coronavirus is real and is killing people. Help stop the epidemic that has become hyper-endemic.

On a parting note, keep your hands to yourself.

Thomas Tondo Murisa. Mash. Central.