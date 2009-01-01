Where are the traditional healers who claim to cure every disease?
- 4 hours 2 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Where are the seers and overseers when the devil is 'running away with the gospel'? How can the angel of death have free reign over humanity, leaving groans of pain and death in its wake? Numbers of the infected and affected continue to rise with no solution in sight.
Traditional healers, very well known for saying they can cure every disease are nowhere in sight. Now you see them and now you don't, playing hide and seek with people's lives. The scientists and pharmaceutical companies are in overdrive 'fighting' to get the right vaccine to stop the plague, at least they are doing something.
Some clergy have found it an open window to make money, making atrocious demands from those affected. Let's pray for our country, God is there for everyone.If we humble ourselves before him He can stop the menace in its tracks. No roots, tubers or incisions on our bodies can tame the virus. Avoid the ages old tradition of shaking hands, no wanton visits and no braaing at favourite 'watering holes'.
I attended a village funeral yesterday, a few people were still extending their hands for the customary hand shake, stop it. Keep homes and hands clean, Coronavirus is real and is killing people. Help stop the epidemic that has become hyper-endemic.
On a parting note, keep your hands to yourself.
Thomas Tondo Murisa. Mash. Central.
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles