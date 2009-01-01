Lets fight Corona virus, but lets not forget the agenda of Removing Zanu-PF
Zimbabwe has been in the hands of corrupt and ruthless leaders who are focusing more on feeding their belly of the purse and forgetting the citizens.
Corona has already killed thousands in Italy and other countries. So far in Zimbabwe we have three people confirmed positive by the Ministry of Health. Out of three one by the name Zororo Makamba has died. May his Soul rest in Peace. Let's Pray for the end of this virus.
Although Zimbabwe has the least number of affected people, it has failed to make sure that no one dies. Showing the unpreparedness of the government. This clearly shows that the government of Zimbabwe has no respect on human rights.
Putting too much trust on the Zanu-PF led government is daydreaming. Let's put trust in ourselves. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, let us cover our cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw it in a bin. Let us wash our hands with soap under running water regularly.
While we do the above, we should keep on fighting for the removal of Zanu-PF led government. The government of failures and killers.
Zanu-PF led government does not have and will never have solution to revive the economy of Zimbabwe. Neither does it have the solution to fight Covid-19. Zanu-PF must go with Corona virus.
