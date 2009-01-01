Selling our country 'all the way', shame on you

Opposition aligned vendetta 'pregnant propagandists' have found new life and energies in the satanic Coronavirus outbreak.

The internet, print and audio media is awash with exaggerated and outright falsehoods. South African news broadcast and that 'poached' from Europe is repackaged, dusted and fine-tuned as the gospel truth. Even photos from the long controlled Ebola ravaged countries are photo-shopped, renewed and posted as breaking news from Zimbabwe.

Zimboz, have we forsaken our country? If so what choice do we have, migrate to Germany, Peru, Zambia etc; above all do they need us there? Why not put our house in order and make it the Zimbabwe we want? Where is our pride and patriotism? Let's join the world in fighting Covid-19 as one.

Media treason has taken the country by storm, Zimbabweans standing on 'Mount Horeb' to denounce and denigrate their own country, their motherland? Our economy is not in the best shape, industry and agriculture are not profitably functional but who shall mend and make things right beside ourselves?

Can 'surrogate parents' lift the rescue spoon without compromising our self determination, integrity and independence? Who are celebrating the spread of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe, fellow Zimboz like you and me.

Thomas Murisa