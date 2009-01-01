False prophecies are another type of plague
- 4 hours 7 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Is it not time authorities decree it a criminal offence for anyone to 'prophecy falsely' on issues that may cause panic and despondency? Many prophecies have been 'made' on Zimbabwe yet events with not even an iota of truth continue to unfold much to the chagrin of many.
Why are the prophets getting away with it without a rap on the knuckles?
The Good Book says we shall know them by the fruits of their work, who remembers Pastor Gumbura? People are literally 'dragged by their noses' in falsehoods every time by the prophets with nothing coming to pass.
Their henchmen are always at pains trying to relate events to earlier pronouncements by the men of God. Great humble men of God, Prophets of old like Isiah, Daniel, Ezekiel, Jeremiah etc pronounced prophecies that came to pass without fail.
Are some of the later day revelations from the Creator? Can the prophets stand and truly say "Thus says the Lord"? We need the truth, only the truth. God is watching!
Tondorindo. Chinehasha.
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles