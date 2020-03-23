Home | World | Africa | BREAKING: Zimbabwe doctors go on strike

The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association have gone on strike due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic which is spreading in the country.

A letter written by the doctors to government said the health practitioners were not able to discharge their duties until certain conditions which they discussed with government are met.

Read the full letter below:



Pursuant to the meeting we had on Monday 23 March 2020. In which we communicated to you our genuine grievances and expressed our fears concerning this deadly pandemic which has not spared healthcare workers as well. We expected an urgent response in writing from your office which has not come up until now.

We have expressed to you the issue of PPE which is still not yet available. The way in which the Hospital is to be functioning still remains vague. Whilst you continue to run around putting things in place we would like to make it clear in no uncertain terms that our members will not be able to continue carrying out their duties with immediate effect.

An inconveniences caused regarding this position we have taken is sincerely regrettable but it was necessitated by a communication breakdown between the top management and frontline doctors.

Given the urgency of the matter and the need for social distancing a hardcopy version of the same letter will be hand delivered when the conditions are permissive.

