BREAKING: Zimbabwe doctors go on strike
- 53 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
A letter written by the doctors to government said the health practitioners were not able to discharge their duties until certain conditions which they discussed with government are met.
Read the full letter below:
Pursuant to the meeting we had on Monday 23 March 2020. In which we communicated to you our genuine grievances and expressed our fears concerning this deadly pandemic which has not spared healthcare workers as well. We expected an urgent response in writing from your office which has not come up until now.
An inconveniences caused regarding this position we have taken is sincerely regrettable but it was necessitated by a communication breakdown between the top management and frontline doctors.
Given the urgency of the matter and the need for social distancing a hardcopy version of the same letter will be hand delivered when the conditions are permissive.
