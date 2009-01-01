Home | World | Africa | Panic at Harare airport...ZIMRA workers strike over Zororo Makamba death
Panic at Harare airport...ZIMRA workers strike over Zororo Makamba death



Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) at the Robert Mugabe International airport  have downed tools after the death of broadcaster Zororo Makamba who was diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus.

In a statement on Tuesday, the workers said Makamba used  the airport and was served by the ZIMRA staff which exposed them to the virus.

The workers said they will only report for duty when measures are put to mitigate them from any more danger.

Read the full statement below:

