Italian parcel thief nabbed
Edward Charuma of Chakoma village in Mt Darwin pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded in custody to tomorrow for sentencing.
The state alleges on December 20 and at Ok Zimbabwe, Bindura Charuma unlawfully took a parcel from Ok Zimbabwe parcel counter that had been left by Loraine Maduro after she was not given
a disc.
The complanaint came and found her parcel missing and demanded a cctv footage leading to the arrest of Charuma.
The complainant told the court that she had received the parcel from Italy and had not opened it before it was stolen.
Vincent Marunya represented the state
