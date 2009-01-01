Home | World | Africa | Italian parcel thief nabbed
Italian parcel thief nabbed



A 38-YEAR-OLD Mt Darwin man appeared  before a Bindura magistrate Samantha Dhlamini yesterday for allegedly stealing an Italian parcel from OK Zimbabwe, Bindura branch parcel counter.

Edward Charuma of Chakoma village in Mt Darwin pleaded  not guilty to the charge and was remanded in custody to  tomorrow for sentencing.

The state alleges on December 20 and at Ok Zimbabwe, Bindura Charuma unlawfully took a parcel from Ok Zimbabwe parcel counter that had been left by Loraine Maduro after she was not given
a disc.

After 20 minutes Charuma came and demanded the parcel and disappeared.

The complanaint came and found her parcel missing and demanded a cctv footage leading to the arrest of Charuma.

The complainant told the court that she had received the parcel from Italy and had not opened it before it was stolen.

Vincent Marunya represented the state

