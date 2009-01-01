Home | World | Africa | No self-isolation for Mnangagwa

Health and Child Care minister Obadiah Moyo has said government will not force President Emmerson Mnangagwa into self-quarantine following a trip to Namibia at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Information Ministry Permanent Secretary, Nick Mangwana has dismissed as false, reports circulating on social media that Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has gone into self-isolation following his controversial trip to Norway and Belgium early this month.

Ncube was in Europe despite a ban on foreign travels by President Emmerson Mnangagwa for government officials in a bid to curb the coronavirus spread.

However, Mangwana dismissed claims that Ncube had gone into self-isolation as a precautionary measure.

"He is not," Mangwana told NewZimbabwe.com Tuesday.

"He is actually in Cabinet (meeting). However, some officials from the ministry are in precautionary self-quarantine because they had been in contact with the late Zororo Makamba."

Some officials in the Ministry of Finance last week came into contact with the now late Makamba at the ministry's offices.

He at Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital on Monday from coronavirus after his return from the US.

However, Mangwana said he could not shed more on the Finance Ministry officers now under self-quarantine as this was against their health privacy status.

"I can't give that information without their consent as it pertains to individual health issues," he said.

Zororo, son to prominent businessman and former Zanu-PF top official, James Makamba, is also understood to have visited a number of places and met different people including government officials, a class of media students at the Midlands State University at the Harare campus and BancABC offices, among places in Harare.

