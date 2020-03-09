High Court orders Zera to suspend licensing fees hike
The High Court has ordered the Zera to suspend its new licensing requirements for fuel companies after a successful challenge by indigenous firms, it has emerged.
Ipaz recently filed an urgent High Court application challenging notice to the petroleum sector of March 9, 2020 that hiked procurement licenses by 8 600% among other requirements.
More to follow....
