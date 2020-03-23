Home | World | Africa | Zapu province hails SA govt for efforts to combat Covid-19

The Zimbabwe African People's Union has expressed its gratitude to the South African government for standing tall and take such a tremendous effort in combating the spread of the Coronavirus within the borders of South Africa and the world at large.

ZAPU RSA Secretary for Information, Marketing and Publicity Godfrey Viki said they thank South African government for taking such a stand by putting the whole country under lockdown.

"We therefore appeal to the Zimbabwean community within the borders of South Africa to adhere to the provisions laid out by the government. The 21 days lock down is a way of curbing this pandemic and therefore we urge you to stay put wherever you are. Let us all pull together and fight the virus as one force and make this self quarantining a success," he said.



"We urge the business community of Zimbabwe within the diaspora to help financial in fighting against the virus. The ZAPU RSA Provincial Department of Welfare, Health and Education is in full swing and ready to assist the community wherever possible."

He said urged citizens to avoid unnecessary trips and gatherings.

"Let's spread sanitizers to each and every person in need. The only way one can protect him/herself is by protecting one's neighbour. We can and we are going to defeat the pandemic and make it a thing of the past only if we all play our roles and implement the government's programs and provisions," he said.



"Lets ignore the stereotype that suggests COVID-19 does not affect black people. There's no scientific evidence for that. We think the virus might not be that harsh as it has been in European and Asian countries simply because of the weather conditions. The virus is more active in cold weather. Bear in mind that we're approaching winter and the virus will be more active and its consequences will be felt. Lets take advantage of the hot season and deal with the virus before winter."

ZLHR stops walk in clients to their offices to curb spread of Covid 19

by Stephen Jakes

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights have stopped receiving walk in clients in their offices across the country in efforts to prevent the spread of Covid 19.

"Please take note that with effect from Monday 23 March 2020, Zimbabwe

Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has not been receiving any walk-in clients at all our offices across the country as part of measures to limit contact between our beneficiaries, staff and other stakeholders during the period of the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) until further notice," ZLHR said.

"We have taken this decision to complement some preventative measures to minimise contact and curb the possible spread of COVID-19. During this time, ZLHR secretariat and some member lawyers are practicing social distancing measures."

ZLHR said further, following the announcement on Monday 23 March 2020 by

Judicial Service Commission on limited operations of the courts, certain category of cases will be attended to by the courts.

"As part of the legal fraternity, ZLHR is also playing its part to reduce the

possible spread of COVID-19 in the country. All walk-in clients, who normally visit our offices and are in urgent need of our legal services during this period are advised to contact ZLHR on the numbers listed below, where we will continue to offer you help," he said.

"Matabeleland and Midlands provinces: +263 783 601 606

Manicaland and Masvingo provinces: +263 773 856 540

Harare and Mashonaland provinces: +263 784 427 922

For emergency cases, we remain available on our 24-hour hotline numbers;

Harare and Mashonaland provinces: +263 772 257 247

Matabeleland and Midlands provinces: +263 773 855 635

Manicaland and Masvingo provinces: +263 773 855 718."

ZLHR said its staff remains available and accessible on our mobile phones,

electronic mail platforms and upon request on Skype and other communication forums including social media.

"These measures have been taken in the health interests of citizens and

to contribute to alleviating the corona epidemic in Zimbabwe," ZLHR said.

