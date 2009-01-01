Home | World | Africa | Man clones Zimbabwe military bank card
Corona Virus test kits arrive in Zimbabwe
ZEC suspends electoral activities

Man clones Zimbabwe military bank card



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A 28-year-old Kuwadzana man has been hauled before the court on fraud charges after he allegedly cloned the Zimbabwe Defence Forces(ZDF) Agribank card and stole over ZWL $63 000.

Thabani Chiduwa appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko facing two counts of fraud and the State led by prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti opposed bail.

It is the State's case that on 24 March, a police officer with the CID Commercial Crimes Division was assigned to investigate a case of unauthorized possession or use of a credit or debit card in which the accused is alleged to have unlawfully manipulated the ZDF system before duplicating the ZDF's Agribank card. After cloning the card, Chidawu allegedly stole funds amounting to ZWL $63 415.21.

In the matter, ZDF as the complainant is being represented by Colonel Herbert Sipanera.

The court heard that on February 24, Chidawu together with his accomplices who are still at large fraudulently obtained credentials which belong to the ZDF's Masvingo farm project. Thereafter, it is alleged the accused went on a shopping spree in Harare, Chitungwiza and Kuwadzana using the duplicate bank card.

On the second count, Chidawo reportedly cloned a CBZ bank card belonging to one Collen Guyo before he went to Maars Bar in Kuwadzana 6, in Harare and made a purchase of ZWL $6 300.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 167